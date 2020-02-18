Church to Offer Pancake Supper on Shrove Tuesday

OSWEGO – The Church of the Resurrection in Oswego will hold its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Men of the church will prepare pancakes and sausages along with orange juice, coffee and tea for the supper, served in the church’s Great Hall.

The Church of the Resurrection is on the corner of West Fifth and Cayuga streets.

The Great Hall faces Cayuga Street.

All are welcome, no charge; donations gratefully accepted.

For more information, call 315-343-3501.

