CiTi Career and Technical Education Has Tremendous Success at SkillsUSA Competition

February 18, 2019
CiTi CTE regional SkillsUSA competition trophies.
MEXICO – Career and Technical Education students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation experienced tremendous success at this year’s regional SkillsUSA competition, bringing home five first-place trophies.
The SkillsUSA competition provides CTE students with the opportunity to showcase what they have learned in class.
CTE Early Childhood Education students Madison Curry (Central Square), Madison Watkins (Phoenix) and Destiny Gallipeau (Central Square) arrive to compete at the regional SkillsUSA competition at SUNY Morrisville.

Participants earning a first-place award will compete in the state competition at the New York State Fairgrounds later this year.

The following students received awards:
• Nail Care 3rd: Aleah Duchano (Central Square)
• Nurse Assistant 3rd: Kait Spier (Central Square)
• Photography 2nd:  Gabrielle Gloude (Central Square)
• Precision Heavy Equipment 1st: Tyler Young (Central Square)
• Precision Heavy Equipment 2nd: William Monica (Central Square)
• Promotional Bulletin Board 3rd: Madison Curry (Central Square), Destiny Gallipeau (Central Square) & Madison Watkins (Phoenix)
• Quiz Bowl 3rd: Jayden Trevett (APW), Javen Kelly (Hannibal/Advantage), Emily Sampson (Pulaski/Advantage) & Houston Gonzalez (Pulaski)
• Related Technical Math 1st: Andrew Blodgett (P-TECH/ Phoenix)
• Carpenter’s Assistant Basic 2nd: Colby Adams (STRIVE/Mexico)
• Carpentry 1st: Jeremy Fellows (Hannibal)
• Collision Repair Tech 3rd: Aiden Osmun (Oswego)
• Extemporaneous Speaking 3rd: Alex Thorpe (P-TECH/ Oswego)
• Information Technology 3rd: Nolan Gardenier (Fulton)
• Internetworking 1st: Elias Dahar (Fulton)
• Internetworking 2nd: Zachary Roberts (Pulaski)
• Job Interview 3rd: Brittney Koagel (Central Square)
• Criminal Justice 2nd: Alexander Currie (APW)
• Commercial Baking 1st: Abigail Babcock (APW)
• CSI 2nd: Jarret Ferris (APW), Taylor Fisher (Central Square) & Travis Crosby (Central Square)
• Diesel Equipment Technology 3rd: Jacob Parkhurst (Fulton)

