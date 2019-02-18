CiTi Career and Technical Education Has Tremendous Success at SkillsUSA Competition

MEXICO – Career and Technical Education students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation experienced tremendous success at this year’s regional SkillsUSA competition, bringing home five first-place trophies.
The SkillsUSA competition provides CTE students with the opportunity to showcase what they have learned in class.
Participants earning a first-place award will compete in the state competition at the New York State Fairgrounds later this year.
The following students received awards:
• Nail Care 3rd: Aleah Duchano (Central Square)
• Nurse Assistant 3rd: Kait Spier (Central Square)
• Photography 2nd: Gabrielle Gloude (Central Square)
• Precision Heavy Equipment 1st: Tyler Young (Central Square)
• Precision Heavy Equipment 2nd: William Monica (Central Square)
• Promotional Bulletin Board 3rd: Madison Curry (Central Square), Destiny Gallipeau (Central Square) & Madison Watkins (Phoenix)
• Quiz Bowl 3rd: Jayden Trevett (APW), Javen Kelly (Hannibal/Advantage), Emily Sampson (Pulaski/Advantage) & Houston Gonzalez (Pulaski)
• Related Technical Math 1st: Andrew Blodgett (P-TECH/ Phoenix)
• Carpenter’s Assistant Basic 2nd: Colby Adams (STRIVE/Mexico)
• Carpentry 1st: Jeremy Fellows (Hannibal)
• Collision Repair Tech 3rd: Aiden Osmun (Oswego)
• Extemporaneous Speaking 3rd: Alex Thorpe (P-TECH/ Oswego)
• Information Technology 3rd: Nolan Gardenier (Fulton)
• Internetworking 1st: Elias Dahar (Fulton)
• Internetworking 2nd: Zachary Roberts (Pulaski)
• Job Interview 3rd: Brittney Koagel (Central Square)
• Criminal Justice 2nd: Alexander Currie (APW)
• Commercial Baking 1st: Abigail Babcock (APW)
• CSI 2nd: Jarret Ferris (APW), Taylor Fisher (Central Square) & Travis Crosby (Central Square)
• Diesel Equipment Technology 3rd: Jacob Parkhurst (Fulton)
