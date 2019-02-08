CiTi Career and Technical Education Programs Recognized as High Quality

MEXICO – Four Career and Technical Education programs at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation have been recognized as “High Quality CTE Programs” by the National Research Center for Career and Technical Education at the Southern Regional Education Board (NRCCTE) and the New York State Education Department (NYSED).

The four programs recognized were Computer Systems and Networking (Cisco and A+), Digital Media Technology, Nursing Assistant and Outdoor Power Equipment Technology.

Computer Systems and Networking provides students with the foundation of computer repair and maintenance, hardware/software upgrades, operating system configurations and networking.

The Digital Media Technology program combines elements of fine arts with digital technologies. Students explore the basics of the Adobe Creative Suite, laying the foundation for exciting careers in graphic design, animation and more.

Graduates of the Nursing Assistant program are prepared to obtain the New York State Nurse Aide certification. Clinical experiences at area nursing homes and long-term care facilities help students gain first-hand knowledge about the profession.

Students in the Outdoor Power Equipment Technology program are exposed to hands-on routine maintenance and repair with snowmobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowblowers, lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment.

More information on CiTi Career and Technical Education offerings can be found at CiTiboces.org/CTE.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...