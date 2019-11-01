CiTi Construction Technology Students Complete Benches for Fort Ontario Park

OSWEGO – Construction Technology students from CiTi put their skills to the test recently to build benches for Fort Ontario Park.

“The relationship with Fort Ontario has given the students in Construction Technology opportunities to work on many different projects over the years,” said Construction Technology instructor Craig Mahon.

Five of the benches were delivered to the park, with students continuing to work on the other five throughout the rest of the school year.

Students hand make the benches, starting by pouring concrete and placing the molds.

“This bench project gives students an opportunity to create something functional from scratch that will be utilized for years to come by folks visiting Fort Ontario,” said Mahon. “Students can take pride in knowing they are helping out their community and applying skills they are learning in Construction Technology.”

