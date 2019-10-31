CiTi Cosmetology Students Learn From Guest Speaker

MEXICO – Students in CiTi’s cosmetology class were recently given tips and tricks from a professional in the field.

Trevor Hunt, a stylist at Robert Croman’s salon in Las Vegas, visited the classes with the idea of bringing an educational field trip right to the classroom.

The cosmetology students had the privilege of learning about hot tools, the benefits of keratin treatments and other haircare products.

“It is important to have guest speakers, like Trevor,” said Cosmetology instructor Rose Hartman. “He inspires students through motivational education that sparks creativity and passion for their career in cosmetology.”

During the visit, Hunt, who was representing the company “Pretty in a Minute,” gave a demonstration on hairstyling with hot tools and interacted with students through questions.

“He really kept the students on the edge of their seats,” said Hartman. “We appreciated having him come to the class and I think the students got a lot out of his visit.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...