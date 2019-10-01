CiTi Culinary Arts Students Help Prepare Harvest Dinner

OSWEGO – Culinary Arts students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation recently helped prepare the Tenth Annual Oswego County Harvest Dinner held at the American Foundry in Oswego on Sept. 27.

Hosted by the Cooperative Extension of Oswego County with support from local farmers and agriculture businesses, the dinner is designed to showcase the quality and diversity of Oswego County agriculture with locally grown and sourced food.

The opportunity affords the CiTi students real-life, hands-on experience not only in cooking and baking, but in time management and planning.

“A special thanks to the staff and students in the Culinary Arts program at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation for their assistance with food preparation and the making of the breads and rolls,” said the night’s program.

