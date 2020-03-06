CiTi Exceptional Education Class Hatches Salmon

MEXICO – Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s Angela Wheeler is taking hands-on learning to a new level in her classroom, where students raised nearly 250 Atlantic salmon eggs.

Wheeler said the one of goals of the project was to help teach the students responsibility.

“This idea was to engage the students in something hands on and more interactive,” said Wheeler.

Along with taking care of the salmon, students learned the lifecycle of an Atlantic salmon.

“This project is more fun than just handing the students a worksheet,” said Wheeler. “It’s active and fun, plus it goes on for a few weeks, so it gives the students something to look forward to each day they come in.”

The entire project is sponsored by a non-profit organization called Trout Unlimited. The organization helps bring projects like this one into classrooms all over the United States, while also being advocates for the conservation of freshwater streams, rivers and associated upland habitats for trout, salmon, other aquatic species and people.

Students had to make sure there were sure no air bubbles present in the tank, and treated it 30 days in advance. The tank was then made salmon-ready by members of the Fish Creek Atlantic Salmon Club out of Camden, New York.

The plan is to release the salmon into the Little Salmon River when they are fully grown.

