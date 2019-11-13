CiTi Holds 6th Annual Safety, Security Seminar

MEXICO – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation invited operations and maintenance staff from Oswego County to join them in a “Safety and Security Seminar” recently.

Training applied to all types of district positions.

The knowledge gained from the seminar will be applied to everyday life and help keep the educators and students safe in the classroom.

Several guest speakers were on hand to talk about smart and strategic plans that can be utilized in each school districts.

Presentations during the seminar included:

Situational Awareness and Emergency Management for School Receptionists, Interoperable Communications and ARC Flash training.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...