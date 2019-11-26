CiTi Migrant Education Students Explore College Opportunities

MEXICO – Seventeen students from the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s Migrant Education Tutorial and Support Services recently spent time at SUNY Oswego learning about the opportunities available to them at the collegiate level.

Students were able to sit in on a college level class, participate in a campus-wide open house and were given the chance to do hands-on workshops with the student television and radio stations.

Students said one of the biggest benefits of the field trip was getting advice from current college students.

One student who visited said they enjoyed the entire trip, and for the first time in their life, they felt important.

“This was a great chance for our students to have the opportunity to see what’s out there for them,” said Director of Migrant Education Paul Gugel. “We had a wonderful time and want to thank everyone who helped make the field trip a success.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...