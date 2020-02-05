CiTi Opens Oswego County Federal Credit Union Branch on Campus

MEXICO – The Center for Instruction Technology & Innovation recently completed construction on the Oswego County Federal Credit Union branch on the main campus in Mexico.

CEO of the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, Bill Carhart, has worked with CiTi on completing the branch, and this is not the first time the OCFCU has worked with CiTi.

“The OCFCU has collaborated with CiTi on their Most Employable student program and have also taught training classes for financial planning,” said Carhart.

Jenna Hopkins is the manager of the CiTi branch and will oversee the new services as well as two student employees.

The branch hopes to assist clients with checking accounts, debit cards, loan applications and a texting request service.

“Our mission is to expose these students to money management skills. Students may also discuss financial topics including job hunting, building credit, taking out a loan, savings and budgeting,” said Hopkins.

Two CiTi students have been hired to work the branch for the remainder of the year.

Javen Kelley and Camden Hardy went through an application and interview process conducted by the branch and the CiTi Career Center.

“I am pretty excited to be working for the credit union, and I love the opportunities offered here at CiTi,” said Hardy.

“I’m definitely excited for the opportunity and the real-world experience,” said Kelley.

The branch will offer services to both students and staff at CiTi.

Any resident of Oswego County may also use branch services.

The branch also aims to expand and work with other school districts in the county. OCFCU plans to travel to different schools to expand student financial education.

“We offer scholarships to graduating students and plan on bringing financial speakers to schools as well,” said Carhart.

The Oswego County Federal Credit Union branch is now open at CiTi on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

