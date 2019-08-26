CiTi Partners With Elks Lodge for Bench Build, Donation

MEXICO – Students enrolled in the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s Summer Edge program recently participated in a service-learning project that benefited the community.

CiTi administration and the Elks Lodge #271 came up with the idea of having the students build wooden benches for the village of Mexico Cemetery.

Principal Penny Morley, of the CiTi STRIVE program, said organizers felt the benches would become a gift for community members to utilize while visiting the cemetery.

Throughout the building process, all 99 students learned how to work as a team while using math and carpentry skills, and vocational safety training.

The Summer Edge program gives students the opportunity to increase student engagement with introductions to vocational learning while also mitigating the “summer slide” in literacy and core areas.

“Faculty, staff and other students have mentioned the many positive changes in regard to students communicating face-to-face while coping with potential conflicts, learning how to give and receive compliments, and developing leadership skills,” said Morley.

