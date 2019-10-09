CiTi Students Build Ramps with Arise

MEXICO – Students from the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation worked with ARISE and other local organizations to build a ramp for the Oswego County Ramp Program.

The Career and Technical Education Construction Technology program has worked with ARISE for several years helping to re-purpose, build and teardown ramps throughout Oswego County.

The opportunity affords the students great hands-on learning experience while also benefitting the community.

“The students feel good about accomplishing something and giving back,” said Construction Technology Instructor Craig Mahon.

ARISE is a non-profit, community-based organization that builds and supplies ramps for families throughout the area.

The Oswego County Ramp Program has impacted the lives of many individuals returning home after rehabilitation, upholding the sense of freedom in being able to get out of the house and be a part of the community.

