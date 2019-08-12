CiTi Students Explore Space, Reading In Summer School

MEXICO – Students at the Center for Instruction, Technology amd Innovation’s summer school program have learned all about how fun it is to read.

Students in Robyn Yorker’s class first enjoyed the creation of blanket tents after they listened to the story, “Goldie Socks and the Three Libearians,” a fractured fairy tale by Jackie Mims Hopkins. The more comfortable children are while reading, the longer they are apt to read.

Yorker also had assistance from community partner, the Pulaski Public Library, which offered out-of-this-world experiences for her students. The library invited the class to Space Camp, where the students participated in nine learning stations related to space exploration. The national summer reading theme all about the universe afforded students the opportunity to experience the life of astronauts and complete a scavenger hunt. Stations included: throwing asteroids at planet Earth, creation of flags to place on the moon, creation of space helmets, astronaut exercise, dig for moon rocks, make straw rocket launchers, find the tail of the space dog and eat freeze-dried ice cream like an astronaut.

The library staff also invited the CiTi students back to create aliens and space ships from modeling clay and various containers. Students learned that books they read may come to life with a little creativity.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...