CiTi Students Learn Through Futuristic Project

MEXICO – Students from the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation recently brought a futuristic idea into today’s world by making their own hovercrafts.

The Hovercraft Project is designed to help students value themselves by building on their teamwork skills while utilizing academic abilities, according to Matt Chase, executive director of Chase Educational Consulting.

Chase said hands-on learning became a priority for him when he learned of all the great benefits it can have on students.

“Give them a project, give them tools, give them a problem and let them go,” said Chase. “And they will solve it.”

Groups of six to eight students were given construction materials to build a skirt, or base, around the air component supplied by Chase.

Each student had a job during the construction phase, with one student being named the team leader.

After construction, students had the opportunity to ride their creations as they raced across the gym floor.

CiTi Director of Curriculum and Instruction John Ramin said the Hovercraft Project is a fun way to bring STEM programs into the school.

“This project created more opportunities for these students to work through some of these 21st century skills like communication, being able to problem solve, and to think critically in a creative way,” said Ramin.

