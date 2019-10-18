CiTi Students Participate in Construction Career Days

SYRACUSE – Students in the Construction Technology and Heavy Equipment Repair and Operation classes at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation recently participated in Construction Career Days held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

The students got the chance to operate machines as well as simulators, all with the guidance of industry experts.

Simulators included welding, pipe fitting and painting.

Additionally, the group was able to lay blocks for masonry and use an air nailer or hammer to build a wall.

In addition to being provided lunch, the students each received a pair of free safety glasses and hard hats to keep.

