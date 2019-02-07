CiTi Students Visit UA Local #73

MEXICO – Senior welding students from the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation recently visited UA Local #73.

During their visit, students met with Shaun Lower, training coordinator for the union.

Lower showed the students a video on the history of trade unions and explained the benefits of union membership.

Students were also given a tour of the training facilities and classrooms and witnessed a welding demonstration.

Lower was impressed with the students who attended.

“I enjoyed having the students here and hope that we can do this on a year-to-year routine,” he said.

Welding instructor Barbie Jo Grey added, “This field trip to the Pipefitters Local #73 was an eye-opener to my seniors. It showed them an opportunity they may or may not have thought about. It sounds more real when it comes from employers or people of industry than when it comes from their instructors.”

