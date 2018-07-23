CiTi Summer School Virtually Sends Students To Africa

MEXICO – As part of the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s summer school program, students in Robyn Yorker’s classroom took their passports and virtually traveled to Africa.

Students learned about the geography, climate, flags and animals which live on the world’s second-largest continent. The African traditions of passing on wisdom through proverbs and folk stories were shared and translated in to present day meanings with the students.

The week of study also included making bead art necklaces, African rain sticks and projects related to the animals indigenous to Africa. Art Instructor Julia Hansen also presented a lesson that resulted in colorful replicas of African weaving.

The unit concluded with an African donut treat called “Puff Puffs” to celebrate all that was learned.

