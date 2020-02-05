CiTi to Host Student Interviews, Connecting Talent with Opportunities

MEXICO – Local businesses are invited to the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for student interviews on their main campus in Mexico, 179 County Route 64.

The event is engineered to connect the talent of students with career opportunities of local businesses.



Students will be able to explore regional employment opportunities, network with their community and increase connections and develop communication and other employability skills.

Business partners are invited to register for the event online, which will allow them to preview and screen a pool of skilled and motivated high school seniors, many of whom are seeking direct entrance into the workforce upon graduation.

For more information, visit CiTiboces.org/studentinterviews or email [email protected]

