CiTi Work-Study Students Provide Meals for Seniors

Students in the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s work-study program created and delivered “Blizzard Bags” to Oswego County Opportunities for its Meals on Wheels program.

OCO’s Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to senior citizens of Oswego County, directly to their home.

Blizzard Bags are an annual opportunity for community members to donate and pack a day’s worth of meals in brown paper bags, which are distributed in case meal delivery is not possible during inclement weather.

Work-study students at CiTi’s Fourth Street School in Fulton packed approximately 55 Blizzard Bags.

CiTi teacher Mary Throne said this is the most her students have ever packed in the five years she’s done the activity with her class.

For more information on volunteering or donating to OCO’s nutrition programs for the aging, visit www.oco.com/nutrition.

