CiTi’s Culinary Class Welcomes Donald Beaudry

MEXICO – Students in the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s Culinary class enjoyed learning from a local food truck owner recently.

Donald Beaudry, owner of Clucknburger, visited the class to discuss his business and share stories of real-life experience with the class.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to have a chance to learn about food trucks through an actual food truck owner,” said Culinary Arts instructor Susan Jerrett. “Beaudry was very honest about his own experiences, which helped the students to realize the work involved with food trucks.”

Beaudry presented to the class for about an hour, going over everything from how he purchased his food truck, to what his current menu is.

