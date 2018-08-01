City, American Red Cross Partner To Host Community Blood Drive

OSWEGO, NY — The city of Oswego will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on August 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oswego Fire Department Headquarters.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call (315) 343-2161 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org and search for the drive using zip code 13126.

“The city of Oswego is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We value our partnership with the American Red Cross, and join them in their efforts to increase the emergency blood supply back to adequate levels.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” the mayor said. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

Please contact the Oswego Fire Department with questions at (315) 343-2161.

