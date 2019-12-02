City of Fulton Invites Public to Tree Lighting Dec. 5

FULTON – The city of Fulton Parks and Recreation Department’s tree lighting committee announced that the city’s 16th annual Tree Lighting Jubilee will be held on Dec. 5 from 5-8 p.m.

Activities will be both inside and outside around City Hall area throughout the evening.

“We’ve kept a lot of the same traditions but have added some new things this year. I’m looking forward to the evening. It’s always a lot of fun for families and the kids. We are excited about others who are getting involved this year to help make it even more fun,” said chair of the Tree Lighting Committee and Director of Fulton City Parks and Recreation Barry Ostrander.

New to the event this year will be a chili-cook off featuring chefs from the Sunrise Rotary, Noon Rotary, and the Lion’s Club.

Tasters will have the opportunity to vote and learn more about local service organizations.

In addition, Toys for Tots has returned this year and anyone who wishes to bring a new, unwrapped gift may do so during the event inside the Community Room at City Hall.

Also new to the event this year is Pies Guys who will provide free pizza while supplies last.

Fulton Athletic Boosters will hand out free donuts and hot cocoa all provided by Dunkin Donuts.

The YMCA will continue tradition of providing a free craft at the Parish Hall so anyone interested in making a craft can do so inside where it is warm.

Here is a complete schedule of planned events:

5 p.m. Emcee Alex Blaine will introduce acts and entertainment and others. Mayor Woodward will be recognized.

5:15 p.m. Christmas story time with Caroline Chatterton, executive director of the Fulton Public Library.

5:25-6:10 p.m., Magic show with Twin Magician’s entertainment followed by short group carol sing along with Amy Nehlsen.

6:15 p.m., CNY Community Arts Center previews several numbers from ‘A Christmas Carol.’

6:35 p.m., Caroling under the tree outside to help bring Santa down the lane, led by student singers from Fulton City Schools.

7 p.m. Santa comes down the lane in a Fulton City Fire Truck to light the tree.

7:05-8 p.m. Pictures with Santa in the community center and Santa gives a small gift to visitors.

The tree lighting committee wishes the to thank all of the events sponsors and partners: Dunkin’ Donuts, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Athletic Boosters, Fulton City Fire Department, Community Bank, Fulton Alliance Church, Fulton Public Library, Fulton Family YMCA, Burke’s, Mimi’s Drive In, City of Fulton and staff, Blue Moon Bistro, Fulton Lion’s Club, Tavern on the Lock, CNY Community Arts Center, The Pies Guys, Johnson’s LP Gas, Pathfinder Bank, Oswego County Ambulance & Hearse Service, Volney Multiplex, Knapp Electric Community Bank, Fulton City Schools, and Toys for Tots.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...