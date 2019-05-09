City of Fulton Seeks Public Input for 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative Grant

Fulton to compete for $10 Million in state’s Regional Economic Development Council’s grant

City of Fulton officials are encouraging members from the community to attend a public input meeting for the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) application on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the City Hall community room. Fulton is competing in the New York State Regional Economic Development Council competition for $10 million. The funding will be awarded to one municipality in each of the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development areas and is aimed at transforming downtown neighborhoods into vibrant communities.

Local businesses, community groups, and anyone who lives or works in the city of Fulton are invited to attend the meeting and provide input on how Fulton can improve its city and particularly, its downtown. This year the application will feature recent successes including obtaining $1 million in state funding for trail development along the Oswego River and CNY Arts Center opening its doors in April 2019 after securing private donations and state dollars. Both initiatives were outlined in the city’s previous DRI applicaitons and have come to fruition. Other successes will include the ongoing development of the Nestle site and small business investments that are creating jobs.

The meeting will provide a brief overview of the application but the main goal of the forum is to seek input from those in attendance on the following questions:

1. What would you like to see in downtown Fulton NY?

2. What existing venues or amenitities could be improved in the downtown?

3. With resources such as the the DRI award of $10 Million, how do you envision the downtown in 5 or 10 years?

Stakeholder’s are invited to attend this meeting with ideas, comments and concerns for the planning and development of the 2019 DRI submission. Written comments, opinions and/or suggestions can also be submitted and will be considered prior to submission of the City’s final application. They may be addressed to Joseph Fiumara, Fulton Community Development Agency, 125 West Broadway, Fulton, New york 13069 or at [email protected]

