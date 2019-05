OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow is happy to announce that the city of Oswego Dog Park is officially open for the 2019 season.

The park is located at 375 Mitchell St.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Oswego+Dog+Park/@43.474459,-76.478017,16z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x1a87894c6adcae4d!8m2!3d43.4735043!4d-76.476569?hl=en-US

