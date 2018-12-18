City of Oswego Wins $934,200 in Governor’s Regional Economic Development Council Grants

OSWEGO – The city of Oswego was awarded grant funding through the CNY Regional Economic Development Council for the state’s Consolidated Funding Application process for the Wright’s Landing Marina Boater Services Improvement project.

The city of Oswego has successfully been awarded more than $20 million in grant funding since 2016.

“I am excited that the city was awarded funding from New York State through the competitive consolidated funding application process,” Mayor Billy Barlow said today (December 18). “This is a testament to the outstanding work of the economic development team in strengthening and capitalizing on the momentum of progress, and we as a city have a lot to be proud of as the past two years and moving forward has been and will continue to be remarkable. I am proud of the Wright’s Landing Marina Improvement project as my administration has been strategically focused on revitalizing our waterfront and downtown areas. We are making it happen and continue to make it happen together.”

Justin Rudgick, Economic Development Director added, “I am proud of the work of my office and the positive impact that we have had in the community with the mayor’s support and direction. The hard work and dedication to making a difference continues to pay off as the city has been awarded more than $20 million in grant funding in the past two years. Continuing to invest in strategic and priority areas such as the waterfront and downtown will pay dividends to creating the vibrancy and improving the quality of life in the city as well as attracting more people to experience what Oswego has to offer.”

The Wright’s Landing Marina Boater Services Improvement project will further strengthen, support and complement the ongoing momentum to revitalize Oswego’s waterfront to provide enhanced amenities to appeal to existing boaters and attract new boaters as well as attract more people to experience and better enjoy the picturesque waterfront on Lake Ontario.

The project will improve the boater, recreational and leisure amenities at Wright’s Landing Marina through the construction, renovation and improvements of existing bathroom/shower facilities, new boater access services building, new pavilion and installation of new stone fire pits along the waterfront.

The awarded grant from the Department of State is $934,200.

Additionally, $800,000 was awarded to Sutton Real Estate Companies for the development of the East Lake Commons Mixed-Use Redevelopment.

This is the redevelopment of the Midtown Plaza site, which was identified in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative as one of 12 priority projects.

