City OKs Partnership Plan, Awaits County’s Approval

OSWEGO – The Common Council Monday night unanimously authorized Mayor Billy Barlow to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the city of Oswego and county of Oswego, which will create a partnership between the city of Oswego Department of Code Enforcement and Oswego County Department of Social Services.

It will ensure that any applicant for housing through Oswego County DSS is placed in a property in the city that is complaint with all local laws and regulations, including the possession of a valid city of Oswego rental permit, the mayor reiterated Monday night.

Under the pact, DSS employees will have access to the city’s MUNICITY software and will use it to verify the properties under consideration are code compliant, have a valid rental permit and are current on city taxes. Currently, there is nothing in place to alert DSS whether a property was code compliant or not.

Councilor Ron Tesoriero said he was fully in support of the agreement.

It will he ensure that people don’t have to live in the way that some tenants in some places around the city have been forced to endure, he said.

“This is something that’s long over due. It will provide a better standard of living,” he said. “I commend Mayor Barlow for working to provide a safer situation for the community.”

Council Vice President Kevin Hill said he has seen some of the deplorable conditions in which some renters live.

“It’s astounding that anyone is allowed to live there,” he said, adding that there are many unsafe houses in the Port City – “it’s a travesty.”

The county is expected to approve the tentative agreement at Thursday night’s Legislature meeting.

