Civic Arts Center of Oswego Gets New Heating and Cooling Units

OSWEGO – Building #30 is the first building one sees as they enter onto the Fort Ontario Complex in Oswego.

The long and narrow historic red brick structure was part of the Army facilities during World War I and World War II and is now known as the Civic Arts Center of Oswego.

It was in the early 1960s when the city generously offered a 99-year lease to the Oswego Players and the Art Association of Oswego (formerly the Art Guild).

It was then that each group set out to renovate the vacant building for public use.

Since that time, both organizations have invested resources, volunteered much time and put a lot of love into a building they call home.

Hundreds and hundreds of folks have enjoyed the many theater arts performances in the Frances Marion Brown Theater and an equal number of patrons have taken advantage of the variety of art classes and exhibitions offered by the Art Association.

When it became most apparent this year that the original furnaces were on their last leg, both groups met with Mayor Billy Barlow to talk about getting assistance in having these replaced.

And thanks to the support of Mayor Barlow, City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli, and the Common Council, funding was recently approved and the work has begun by Affordable Heating of Mexico.

When completed the entire building will be fully heated and cooled by state of the art devices.

In addition, the Art Gallery on the second floor of the building will be both heated and cooled with modern heat pumps.

Patrons in the Frances Marion Brown Theater will now be able to enjoy in comfort the many productions available to the public and the actors on stage can perform under the hot lights in the comfort of air conditioning units specifically designed for this area.

The Oswego Players and the Art Association are most grateful for the support of the city of Oswego and most importantly for their acknowledgement of the importance to the arts in the lives of the people of Oswego.

