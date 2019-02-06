FULTON, NY – Clarence “Angel” Eiss, 79, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, after a fall at home.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Eiss; two brothers, Larry and Ronnie Eiss; 14 children, James Carvey, Audrey Carvey, Kandi Glenister, Kenny Bishop, Dustin Miner, Dale Miner, Brian Reynolds, Keith Eiss, Scott Eiss, Jaremy Eiss, Shanda Malcein, Carol Brown, Nick Woodworth and Earl Malcein; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time.

There will be a celebration of life at Bullhead Point in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

