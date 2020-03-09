FULTON, NY – Clarence “John” DeMar, 95, of Fulton NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, with his children by his side.

A lifelong resident of Fulton, he was born on August 15, 1924, the youngest of four children of Alfred DeMar Sr. and Margaret Thibault.

He graduated from Fulton High School at age 16 with honors and joined the U.S. Coast Guard technical training program in Oswego.

At age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the Navy Construction Battalion during World War II.

Serving as a member of the 130th, 40th, and 82nd SeaBees, he helped build runways and air bases throughout the South Pacific.

At the end of the war, he was stationed on Okinawa in preparation for the invasion of Japan.

After WWII, John returned to his employment at Nestle’s and enrolled in a home-correspondence course in electronics repair.

He married Florine Paquette in 1950 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fulton.

During the 1950s and 1960s, he operated a radio and TV repair business part-time from his home and was well-known throughout the community.

After 43 years at Nestle’s, he retired in 1984 on the same day as his wife, where they both worked in the wrapping department.

They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on June 17, 2019, shortly before Florine passed away on July 1, 2019.

Besides his wife and his parents, Clarence John DeMar was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Alfred DeMar; and his sister, Rose Brooks, all of Fulton.

Over the years, John enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, and camping with his family.

With the help of his children, he and his wife were blessed to be able to stay in the house they built in 1954 throughout their lives.

In his elderly years, he especially cherished the time he spent with his family, hearing about their daily lives, solving word puzzles, and watching baseball.

Clarence John DeMar is survived by his four children: Claudette Borzumate of Fulton, Karen (Thomas) Greco of Fulton, John S. DeMar of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Joseph (Mary Ann) DeMar of Liverpool; eight grandchildren: Michael (Casey) Borzumate of San Francisco, Calif., Thomas (Erin) Greco of Cicero, Sarah (Brian) Coe of Fairport, Lisa DeMar (Sean Yang) of Gainesville, Va, Laura (Jin) Han of Gilbert, Ariz., Steven DeMar of Gilbert, Ariz., Joseph J. DeMar of Liverpool, and Mary Beth DeMar of Liverpool; five great-grandchildren: Owen Greco, Nadia Greco, Bryce Yang, Caitlyn Coe, and Christina Coe.

Donations may be made in his name to Catholic Charities of Oswego County, Food Pantry fund, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton, NY 13069, or to the charity of your choice.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, corner of Rochester and South Third streets in Fulton.

A springtime burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

