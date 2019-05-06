Clark Presented Research at UK Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars

LEXINGTON, KY — The University of Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences and the STEMCats Living Learning Program congratulate Gillian Clark of Oswego for presenting research at the Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars in the Spring 2019 semester.

As part of the STEMCats BIO 199 research lab, Gillian conducted scientific research alongside a faculty mentor.

Gillian presented findings at the showcase in the form of a scientific poster titled, The Dangerous Confluence of Honey Bees, Pesticides, and Honey.

