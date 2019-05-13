Cleaning Up Around Safe Haven

OSWEGO – Paul Lear, historic site manager for Fort Ontario, and Kevin Hill, Oswego Third Ward Councilor and president of the board of directors for the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum, recently worked together.

The duo combined to weed, plant and clean up the Na’Amat Holocaust Refugee Monument at Fort Ontario and the grounds surrounding the Safe Haven Museum.

The work was completed as part of “I Love My Park Day” and in preparation for the upcoming 75th Anniversary Commemoration Event on August 5, the anniversary of the day in 1944 that the nearly 1,000 European refugees of the Holocaust arrived in Oswego.

The 75th Anniversary Commemoration will begin on August 5 and will continue until 2021, with various events that coincide with significant milestones related to the refugees’ time at Fort Ontario.

