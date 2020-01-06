Cleantec To Hold Hiring Event for Industrial Cleaning Positions

OSWEGO COUNTY – Cleantec holds a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Oswego County Workforce NY office at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

Cleantec has been servicing clients all over New York State since 1975.

They specialize in janitorial cleaning services, facility maintenance and special projects.

Cleantec has immediate openings to fill positions that provide cleaning services at a manufacturing foundry located in Scriba.

“We are hiring for custodial specialists, team leaders and a site supervisor” said Tammie Alnutt, Cleantec’s human resource manager. “These are full-time and variable hour positions with benefits available. Candidates must have reliable transportation and a clean background. Training will be provided for qualified candidates.”

“We are very proud of our ‘service-driven’ culture that begins at the top of our organization and is reinforced in every aspect of our business,” said Alnutt. “We understand that when our employees feel supported and happy, it shows in the work that they do for our customers and proves we are a service-driven culture.”

Interested applicants can complete an application online at www.cleantec.us prior to attending the hiring event.

Resumes may also be forwarded to Tammie Alnutt at [email protected]

For more information about the hiring event, call Oswego County Workforce New York at 315-591-9000.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...