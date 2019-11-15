Clerkin Celebrates 35 Years Of Service With Oswego County

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented Janet Clerkin with a certificate of appreciation for her 35 years of service to the county.

Clerkin began as a part-time, temporary public information officer in the county administrator’s office.

She helped develop the current public information and tourism office and now serves as its coordinator.

Pictured from left are legislators Paul House, District 8; Edward Gilson, District 3; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; Clerkin; David Turner, director, Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; and Morris Sorbello, District 23.

