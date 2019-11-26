OSWEGO, NY – Clifford F. “Fritz” Harris, 86, of Oswego, passed peacefully on Monday November 25, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Clifford C. and Evah A. (Ball) Harris.

Raised in Philadelphia, he attended Lincoln High School and went on to earn a degree from Charles Mor-ris Price School of Advertising.

He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving on the aircraft carrier Intrepid, during the Korean War.

Fritz moved to Oswego in 1960 to join his father in founding WSGO radio.

Alongside his father, he owned and operated the radio station; working as advertising director.

After sale of the radio station, he worked as an advertising salesman for the Speedway Press.

In retirement, he continued to work as a court attendant at the Oswego County Courthouse.

He was very involved in the community, serving several terms on the Oswego Common Council as Seventh Ward alderman.

He was an active member of the Oswego 271 Elks Club, Oswego Lions Club, the Oswego Rotary Club, the DOERs retail association and a proud member of the Central New York Notre Dame Club.

Fritz is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janet; his daughter, Jeanne Harris Walsh and her husband, James Walsh of Red Bank, New Jersey; his son, Kevin F. Harris of Dryden, New York, and his partner, Ginny Ruthven of Oswego; four grandchildren, Chelsea Walsh, Courtney Walsh, Madeline Harris, Katherine Harris; and his sister, Nancy (Jim) O’Neill of Caycee, South Carolina.

The family is planning a celebration of life for Fritz in the spring.

The family requests contributions in his honor be made to Oswego County Hospice, 70 Bunner St., Oswego NY 13126.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of his arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...