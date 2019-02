UPDATE: State Police have identified the victim as 77-year-old Thomas Vedder of Bernards Bay. On Friday, February 22, at 10:30 p.m., State Trooper Nathan Horner was on patrol and traveling northbound on County Route 37 when he observed a man lying in the northbound lane of the roadway. The name of the decedent is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. The investigation is continuing. […]