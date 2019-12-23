CMOO Teams Up With Oswego County Autism Task Force

OSWEGO – The Children’s Museum of Oswego strives to be as inclusive and accessible as possible.

The museum is thrilled to announce a generous donation from the Oswego County Autism Task Force that will help it continue to work toward that goal.

This donation will fund the purchase of equipment that makes the museum a more comfortable space for visitors with a sensory processing disorder or autism spectrum disorder.

“Having slant boards and wiggle seats out in the museum and available during programming sends the message that everyone is welcome here and that everyone deserves to feel at ease in this environment,” said Director of Education, Kathryn Watson. “We are extremely grateful not only for the financial support of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, but that they are willing to share their knowledge and experience with us.”

Oswego County Autism Task Force President, Tammy Thompson said, “Our task force is thrilled to support the museum and their continuing efforts to meet the needs of children of all abilities in our community.”

This donation will also fund the purchase of an outdoor interactive that will be installed in the Spring as part of CMOO’s exterior renovation project.

Watson said, “We are always looking for ways to reach out into the community and are excited to be able to

provide a free educational installation that will be available to the public.”

The Children’s Museum of Oswego is located at 7 W. Bridge St. in downtown Oswego.

CMOO is open six days a week, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To learn more. visit www.cmoo.org.

