CNY Arts Center Announces Temporary Closure

FULTON – In growing concern for the safety and health of the CNY Arts Center family and community and in light of increasing directives from state and local governments, the Board of Directors announced the Arts Center will be closed until schools reopen.

All classes and group meetings are cancelled and the office is closed.

The production of Children of Eden has been rescheduled for August 7-16th. Eden tickets aleady purchased will be held as a credit at the Box Office. Please contact the Arts Center to choose another performance date to attend or request a refund by contacting us at [email protected]

At this time, Frozen Jr is still scheduled to run May 1-17.

Artists can access daily drawing acitivites for various ages and skill levels on the CNY Community Arts Center Facebook page.

Please visit our website for updates and ticket reservations at www.CNYArtsCenter.com and Facebook for the most up-to-date information about activities and ways to stay connected.

