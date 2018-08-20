CNY Arts Center Debuts The Ful-Toners

FULTON – With an excuse to celebrate her birthday, CNY Arts Center Director Nancy Fox announces a dinner theatre event at Tavern on the Lock restaurant on August 24 at 6 p.m., with an 8 p.m. show in Fulton.

“I usually ignore my birthday. But, this one is especially exciting with the new Community Arts Center just weeks away from opening,” said Fox, Founder/Executive Director. “It’s a shameless plug but also a really good excuse to slow down and enjoy each milestone, invite folks to celebrate our new adventure, and get an update on our progress. Dinner theatre is also a great way to enjoy live theatre and a perfect way to introduce our newest performing troupe, the Ful-toners.”

The quartet of contemporary singers will perform a repertoire of Golden Age Broadway hits at 8 p.m. following a 6 p.m. dinner buffet on August 24.

“We are excited to introduce this new group of talented performers who we hope will continue to develop a broad range of vocal renditions for future performances in a variety of settings, along with a rotating line up of singers,” Fox said.

The creative concept of busic director Ben Borenstein, the group is designed to allow for flexibility of both singers and musical selections based on availability and talent.

“We’ve had such wonderful talent across our stage in the past years and they simply love to get together and sing,” Fox said. “We wanted to offer even more opportunities for these fine vocalists to share their abilities with our audiences. This new group will pull together everyone’s best personal repertoire and be available for a variety of performance genres and mixed voices.”

The first line-up of performers will include local favorites Adam Schmidtmann, Dan Williams, Lisa Balles and Marguerite Beebe.

Borenstein is expected to head up the group in future appearances with a long list of great performance ideas and his unique passion on the keyboard.

“We are truly delighted to have Ben at the helm of this new group and look forward to his ongoing role with CNY Arts Center performing arts,” Fox said.

He is currently cast in the upcoming December production of White Christmas and scheduled to be music director for Little Women in the 2019 theatre season.

Tavern on the Lock Restaurant is located at 24 S. First St., just one block from the new Community Arts Center.

A dinner buffet will be served at 6 p.m. followed by a brief update on renovations, and the Ful-toners at 8 p.m.

For more information and tickets for the event, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

