CNY Arts Center’s Director Visits Rotary

FULTON – Nancy Fox, executive director of CNY Arts Center, was the speaker at Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently.

She has been the driving force behind the CNY Arts initiative for the past seven years and they have recently purchased the former Herron’s building and renovation is in progress.

There will be a lobby, a small kitchen, balcony, upstairs class rooms and a basement for storage, as well as a stage.

They are renaming themselves CNY Community Arts Center to include all communities in our state.

You can become a member of this up and coming organization for $10 or become a volunteer by visiting CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS.

All donations are greatly appreciated for their building renovations and future projects.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

