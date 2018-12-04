Cobleskill’s Mullen Earns Honors

GANSEVOORT, NY – The North Eastern Athletic Conference announced that SUNY Cobleskill sophomore Daniel Mullen of Oswego, a Mexico High School graduate, has been named the league’s Men’s Swimmer-of-the-Week for the week ending December 2.

This marks the fourth time in his career that the Fighting Tiger sophomore has earned NEAC Swimmer-of-the-Week honors.

Mullen won three individual events for the Fighting Tigers on Saturday at a double dual meet hosted by Wells College with Roberts Wesleyan University in Aurora NY.

He captured the 200-Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:55:80, the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:08:17 and the 100-Yard Freestyle with a time of 51.14 seconds.

Cobleskill lost to Wells by an 89-27 margin and to the Red Hawks by a score of 72-27.

With the pair of loses Cobleskill is currently 0-11 versus head-to-head competition on the season.

