Coding Course Offers Hannibal Students High-Tech Learning Opportunity

HANNIBAL – After participating in a coding course last year, a group of Dennis M. Kenney Middle School eighth-graders are now embarking on a 20-week class to hone their skills in a high-tech world.

The elective class builds upon their HTML knowledge and allows them to explore the complexities of JavaScript through a program called Vidcode. Students can upload photos, videos and illustrations and alter them using code.

Currently, the class is learning how to create custom filters like those used in various social media platforms.

“They are using blocks of existing code to create their filters right now,” said DMK library media specialist Monica Morse. “By the end of the unit, they will be able to type in their own code rather than using the preset blocks.”

In addition to providing students with a better grasp of computer coding, the course provides an opportunity for them to work together and troubleshoot until they reach a solution.

“This class teaches them about critical thinking and problem solving,” Morse said. “There’s so much more to it beyond coding.”

