‘Collage’ Concert March 6 to Support SUNY Oswego Music Scholarships

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s annual “Collage” concert, supporting music department scholarships, will feature a range of student and faculty performers starting at 7:30 p.m. March 6, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.

“The ‘Collage’ concert has become a music department institution,” said Robert Auler, the professor and chair of music who, along with others in the department, brought the idea to Oswego. “It is a fast-paced show featuring a spotlight moving from one performance area to the other.”

A wide variety of performers and genres are geared for a wide range of music fans, Auler noted. “As always, it also features faculty solo and chamber music performances, and faculty-led student groups in addition to student performers,” he added.

The concert also provides a wide showcase for the musical talent the college possesses. “It has certainly proven to be an incubator for up-and-coming talent,” Auler said.

Former music department “Collage” participants have moved to big things since Oswego, Auler noted. These include Tamar Greene, now enjoying success on Broadway in the role of George Washington in “Hamilton”; Nick Gianopoulos, a world-renowned composer now based in Los Angeles; and Wojciech Milewski, now the music director of the Summerville Orchestra in South Carolina.

Tickets cost $10 for the general public, and $5 for SUNY Oswego students, faculty and staff, or other students and senior citizens. Tickets are available online at tickets.oswego.edu, from any campus box office or by calling 315-312-3073.

Anybody with questions or needing accommodations to attend can call 315-312-2130.

