Colleen M. Simmons, 55

FULTON, NY – Colleen M. Simmons, 55, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 23, 2018.

She was born in Hollywood, California, to Charles H. and Margaret A. McPeck and moved to Central New York when she was seven years old.

Colleen attended Liverpool High School and had been employed by Carhartt Photos in Liverpool.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Colleen is survived by her husband of 22 years, David W. Simmons; two daughters, Melinda (Derrik) Wise of Volney and Danielle Rice of Morristown, Tenn.; her step-children, Christina M. Simmons of North Syracuse, Mandy (Scott) Munger of Volney and Lewis (Ashleigh) Simmons of Brewerton; six siblings, Cathleen A. (Peter) Sereno of Phoenix, Ariz., Christopher H. McPeck of North Carolina, Bernie McPeck of North Carolina, Kelly McPeck of Liverpool, Shawn McPeck of North Carolina and Erin (Gary) Rusaw of Baldwinsville; 11 grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Anthony W. Smith; and by a brother, Charles J. McPeck.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 27, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Friends are invited to join the family for a reception on Friday after the services at the Fulton Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #830, 57 Pierce Drive in Fulton.

Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

Contributions in Colleen’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 6390 Fly Road, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Simmons family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

