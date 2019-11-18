College-Community Cruisin’ the Campus Tradition Continues Around Thanksgiving

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego will continue its Cruisin’ the Campus Thanksgiving tradition of inviting families throughout the community to enjoy college recreational, educational and athletic facilities and events Nov. 26 to Dec. 1.

“We are grateful to the wider Oswego community for the many ways it engages with and supports the college,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley. “Throughout the year, SUNY Oswego intentionally seeks to integrate and embed our arts, athletics, recreation and many other offerings in the community. This break in classes, in particular, is a perfect time to say, loud and clear, ‘Thank you, Oswego,’ and offer up our resources, facilities and programs to our neighbors.”

Tuesday through Sunday during Thanksgiving week, Cruisin’ the Campus welcomes children and their parents to a range of free and low-cost activities. For these events, parking is free and no permit is required to attend — though reserved, handicap and overnight restrictions still apply. Children under age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult.

SUNY Oswego offers a comprehensive online calendar of all Cruisin’ the Campus activities at calendar.oswego.edu/cruisin-the-campus. A sampling includes:

* The Shineman Center’s planetarium will recall an out-of-this-world 50th anniversary as physics faculty member and planetarium director Scott Roby presents “I Remember Apollo 11.”

* Opportunities to bring the whole family to hike, run, swim and play basketball in college facilities including Rice Creek Field Station, Romney Field House and Lee Hall.

* Evening open skating time for all ages in the Marano Campus Center arena.

* Oswego State Downtown will host an exhibition of nature photography by alumna artist Jenilee Ward, as well as a range of Oswego apparel for holiday shopping.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit calendar.oswego.edu/cruisin-the-campus or stop by the college’s Office of Business and Community Relations at 34 East Bridge St.

Cruisin’ the Campus is one way in which SUNY Oswego faculty and staff engage and partner with local, national and international communities, and make an impact through research, community service and economic development for collective prosperity, equity, resilience and success. These efforts are in addition to the mutually beneficial partnerships between students and external partners in service learning, internships, cooperative education and community service initiatives.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...