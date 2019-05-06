College’s Annual Leave Green Sale Offers Bargains, Reduces Waste

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s three-day Leave Green garage sale, May 23 to 25, again will offer a gymnasium full of bargains for the community, reduce the amount of items students have to leave and support a local cause.

Featuring furniture, electronics, games, appliances, housewares, kitchen wares, books, CDs, clothing, school and office supplies, bedding, rugs and much more, the sale will take place in Swetman Gym in Marano Campus Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 24; and 9 a.m. to noon on May 25.

On Saturday, visitors can buy everything they can fit in a provided bag for $2.

Displayed in usable condition, these items are donated by students, mostly those who live on campus.

Leave Green offers a better option for students who are unable to bring these belongings home, rather than throwing away good and usable items.

Organizers collected seven tons of items last year, with volunteers sorting the goods and putting them on tables arrayed throughout Swetman Gym.

Proceeds benefit the local People Against Poverty program, coordinated by the college’s Newman Center.

