College’s Music Department, Community Groups to Offer Dec. 3 Holiday Concert

OSWEGO – Performers from the campus and community will come together for the SUNY Oswego music department’s annual holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 103 W. Seventh St. in Oswego.

Performers will include the Oswego Festival Chorus, State Singers, Women’s College Choir, Men’s College Choir, Hannibal Senior High Chorus and Concinnity. Mihoko Tsutsumi of the college’s music faculty will direct the concert.

Selections will include a variety of holiday standards including “Oratorio de Noël,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “What Child is This?,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “Silent Night,” a selection of hymns and more.

Admission is by donation. For more information, contact the SUNY Oswego music department at 315-312-2130.

The concert will follow a 6 p.m. community event placing 1,500 luminaries lighting up the paths of Franklin Square (West Park) leading toward the church, with a brief outdoor performance by the SUNY Oswego Gospel Choir.

