Colloca Estate Winery’s Lake Effect Vineyard Wins 4 Silver, 3 Bronze at Finger Lakes International Wine Competition

FAIR HAVEN, NY – Seven wines from Lake Effect Vineyard at the Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven, have won medals in the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition in Rochester.

“It’s truly an honor to have our wines recognized in such an intense competition,” said Dr. Chris Colloca, CEO and founder. “There were more than 2,800 entries from more than 450 wineries in 42 states and 16 countries.”

Four of the Colloca’ current offerings won medals including

Colloca Estate Pinot Noir 2017 – Silver

Colloca Estate Chardonnay 2017 – Silver

Colloca Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2017 – Bronze

Colloca Estate Mindy’s Giggle Juice (non-vintage) – Bronze

Three other wines won medals as well, but won’t be available on the shelves till later this year.

· Colloca Estate Riesling 2017 Silver

· Colloca Estate Dolce Riesling 2017 Silver

· Colloca Estate Dry Riesling 2017 Bronze

“Visitors can sample these award-winning wines any time in our tasting room which is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. And, we’ll be featuring them at our wine bar and wood fired kitchen on the weekends as well,” said Dr. Colloca. “Gaining this recognition is a great way to kick off this year’s summer season. We want our friends and neighbors to join us in enjoying these great wines whenever they visit Fair Haven.”

The 19th Annual Finger Lakes International Wine Competition was held at the Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown.

All proceeds from the competition benefit the children and families affected by cancer served by Camp Good Days & Special Times.

Started 19 years ago, The Finger Lakes International Wine Competition has become one of the largest wine competitions in the world to benefit a charitable organization.

The entries were judged by a world-renowned panel of 54 judges made up of 27 women and 27 men representing distributors, educators, sommeliers, restaurateurs, winemakers and writers.

These experts came from all over the world including countries such as the United States, Argentina, Czech Republic, Hungary and Canada.

