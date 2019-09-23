Committee Announces Closure of Several OPT Rural Bus Routes

OSWEGO COUNTY – Several rural transportation routes served by the Oswego Public Transit service will permanently close on Oct. 1.

A new route will be re-structured to accommodate most of the areas.

The routes to be closed will be:

– OPT-1: Fulton, Palermo, Mexico, Mapleview, Volney

– OPT-2: Fulton, Palermo, Parish, Volney, Hastings, Central Square

– OPT-3: Fulton, Mexico, Palermo, Richland

– OPT-4: Fulton, Central Square, Bernhards Bay, Constantia

– OPT-5: Fulton, Pennellville, Central Square

– OPT-6: Fulton, Oswego

– OPT-7: Fulton, Minetto, Oswego

– OPT-8: Fulton, Hannibal, Granby, North Hannibal

– OPT-9: Fulton, Volney, Scriba, New Haven

For more information, call Gary Mashaw, transportation services director for Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. at 315-598-4713, ext. 1910; or Donna Scanlon, liaison for Oswego Public Transportation, weekdays at 315-349-8294.

