Committees Give Favorable Recommendations To Mayor’s Sewer, Zoning Proposals

OSWEGO – At Tuesday night’s Administrative Services Committee meeting, Mayor Billy Barlow presented his proposal regarding the sewer rate schedule.

The committee gave a favorable recommendation to the mayor’s p;an.

The sewer rate schedule applying to the flat sewer rate shall be abandoned and be replaced with “flat rate water shall be $75/quarter and flat rate sewer shall be $150/quarter, if approved by the full council.

Meanwhile, at the Planning and Development Committee, the mayor presented an overview of the comprehensive rewrite of Chapter 280 of the City Code, known as the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Oswego, New York.

The committee forwarded the code changes to the full council for consideration.

If approved, it will require a public hearing, as well as a full environmental review in accordance with SEQRA, which the council authorized on January 14.

Check back later for further details.

