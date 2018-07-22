Communications Outage In Parish Interrupts 911 Service

PARISH – The Oswego County E-911 Communications Center reports (today July 22) a 911 outage in the Parish 625 exchange for customers of New Visions Communications, a provider of telephone, internet and cable service.

People in Parish who have an emergency and who cannot call 911 from their landlines should go to the Parish Volunteer Fire Department.

Parish Fire personnel are on standby at the station on Union Street in the village of Parish to provide emergency assistance.

The 911 center reports that the 911 outage affects only the New Visions Communications service.

Company personnel informed the 911 center that they are investigating and will inform the center when repairs are complete.

